The latest installment of the BAR series, "Mollwitz & Chotusitz: Battles of the First Silesian War" contains the first two battles of Frederick the Great's career as he began to forge his legacy as the greatest general of his generation. But be aware, this is not the Prussian Army of the Seven Year's War!

At Mollwitz (April 10, 1741) King Frederick II has been outmaneuvered bij FM Neipperg. The plodding Prussians must advance over snowy fields to assault the waiting Austrian infantry and escape the entrapment. The Austrian player, with superior cavalry, must use that cavalry to slow down or distract the Prussian infantry before they devastate their Austrian counterparts. Each side has their strengths (and weaknesses) and must seek to maximize them to their benefit before time runs out. And, there is always the possibility that Frederick will flee the battlefield...

At Chotusitz (May 17, 1743), the Austrian army under Prince Charles has again outmaneuvered Frederick and hopes to annihilate the isolated part of his army. The pressure is on as the Austrians must attack quickle before the bulk of the Prussian army arrive as reinforcements.This is a finley matched battle with the Austrians as the attackers!

Both battles are one map in size with less than the usual number of counters. Chotusitz is roughly the size of the BAR game of Lobositz whereas Mollwitz has only 2/3 of the counters of Chotusitz.



